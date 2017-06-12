Bake sale will help animals

I’m writing to invite readers to join the Big Barking Bake Sale this month to raise vital funds to help World Animal Protection fight cruelty.

Hold your own bake sale for friends (human or four-legged) or buy homemade pet treats at your local participating vets, and you’ll be helping us reach out to animals who rarely get loving care. And you can be sure the money you raise will directly help vulnerable animals across the world.

From wild animals exploited for entertainment and profit, to pets and working animals in crisis across the globe, World Animal Protection is fighting to end animal suffering.

The Big Barking Bake Sale is a chance for animal lovers to get together and support a cause close to our hearts.

So get those aprons on, and sign up now for your free baking pack at worldanimalprotection.org.uk/barkingbake and bake a difference for animals across the world.

Amy Williams MBE,

Olympic Champion

and Presenter