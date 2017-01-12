All promises – no action

I was on the phone before Christmas discussing fly-tipping in a back lane.

The councillor I spoke to said he’d sort it –it’s still there and getting worse.

Two of our councillors are full of promises and no action.

One spoke of cuts. There are no cuts.

These MPs, cabinet members and some councillors want to take a cut in their wages and expenses and spend it on street cleaners.

They never listen to residents concerns. Everything is decided by the cabinet.

It’s about time residents voices were heard.

I am not the only one who thinks this way – so come on cabinet members, MPs and councillors start doing a proper job or come the next election you will not be voted back in.

Workers in other occupations if they don’t do their job properly they are sacked.

It should be the same for the above mentioned.

Mary Mitchell,

Southwick