All is not rosy in the garden

Alan Wright seems to think that all is rosy in the new Tory utopia.

He may not have need of the vital services which have been decimated by Jeremy Hunt.

The NHS is chronically underfunded and lurching from crisis to crisis because of badly thought out and implemented so called improvements. The Red Cross have realised this and said so. Unemployment has fallen slightly but the North East still lags behind the rest of the country in this respect. More people are on zero hours contracts after being pressurised to accept anything after finding their benefits withdrawn. More people are unable to live on their income although in paid work, relying on food banks. It is easy for such as Alan to dismiss these people as feckless but the question for him is, “Why is the country’s wealth not reaching a large part of the population?”

Education budgets are being drastically cut and I take issue with the statement that schools are better. Take off the blinkers Alan and look at the world as it is and compare the standards of living for a large section of the population which are much worse than they were before the Tories came into power.

As for apprenticeships, when he can prove that these amended YTS schemes lead to permanent jobs and are not just a chance for employers to get the benefit of cheap labour I may start listening to him!

Richard Beck,

Sunderland