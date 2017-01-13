A question of priorities

Rod Hepplewhite writes in response to Coun Robert Oliver’s letter on social care saying “There’s none so blind as a man who will not see.”

Well this is something that could be easily said about Rod. He lays all the blame for failings in social care at the door of the Government. Why does Rod not question the spending priorities of Sunderland’s Labour Council?

This Council chose to pay Sunderland Football Club £375,000 to subsidise concerts at the Stadium of Light. They also chose to provide £1.5million funding to archaeology and other schemes at Hylton Castle. There was also the decision to spend £31,000 on a single weekend event at Barnes Park.

These would all be fine projects if the city was awash with money but when finances are tight you would think the Labour Council would re-assess their priorities.

Alan Wright,

Sunderland