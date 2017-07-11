A poem for Bradley Lowery

My heart is aching for a little boy I never knew
He couldn’t fight no more and his angel wings he grew
He was so brave, he fought till the end
Jermain Defoe was proud to be his best friend
Now little Bradley is free from pain
And his familys loss, is Heaven’s gain
He didn’t want to leave his mums side
Her heart must be bursting, full with pride
The nation took Bradley to their hearts
And this is where the teardrops start
But stop the tears, remember his smile
The smile that lasts for miles and miles
Remember him as the nations star
Now he is smiling from afar
He will be sitting on his cloud
Cheering on Sunderland, loud and proud.
Sleep well little Bradley until you are back in your mummy’s arms
Mary Keith
via email