A poem for Bradley Lowery

My heart is aching for a little boy I never knew

He couldn’t fight no more and his angel wings he grew

He was so brave, he fought till the end

Jermain Defoe was proud to be his best friend

Now little Bradley is free from pain

And his familys loss, is Heaven’s gain

He didn’t want to leave his mums side

Her heart must be bursting, full with pride

The nation took Bradley to their hearts

And this is where the teardrops start

But stop the tears, remember his smile

The smile that lasts for miles and miles

Remember him as the nations star

Now he is smiling from afar

He will be sitting on his cloud

Cheering on Sunderland, loud and proud.

Sleep well little Bradley until you are back in your mummy’s arms

Mary Keith

via email