Your pictures of Disney Magic as she visits the River Tyne

It really was a majestic sight.
Hundreds of you headed to the coast yesterday to catch a glimpse of the iconic Disney Magic cruise liner as it arrived in the North East for a short visit.
Here she is! Disney Magic arrives on the River Tyne
The ship spent a day on our shores before continuing on to Dover.
Did you go along to see it?
Thanks to everyone who sent in pictures: Dannii Foy, Ian MacBeth, Jade Louise Dodds, Kelly Grainger, Lee Davison, Steven Lomas, Steven Lunt, Helen Rowe, Kirsty Rockett, Mick Naisbitt, Samantha Carr, Sarah Burns and Stephen Dixon.
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.