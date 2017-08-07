Your city needs you - could you help shape Sunderland’s future?

Could you be a city ambassador and shout about what makes Sunderland great?

A campaign has been launched to find 21 Mackems of all ages to fly the flag for Wearside as part of the UK City of Culture 2021 bid.

Work on the second phase of the bid is underway.

The community champions will liaise with the Bid Team to make sure as many voices as possible are heard when it comes to shaping the city’s cultural future.

Sunderland is in the shortlist of five cities for the coveted title, with the winner announced in December.

The team is now putting together the second stage bid and is hoping the 21 volunteers will help to reflect the city’s passion.

Rebecca Ball, director of Sunderland’s 2021 City of Culture bid, said: “It’s an important role, with our 2021 community champions representing the areas and neighbourhoods they’re from or live in.

“We’re looking for people aged from seven to 107, from different backgrounds and with different perspectives from across the city, but who all have a passion for Sunderland and understand the transformative effect a successful bid would have. Our 21 community champions will play a vital role in giving their community a voice and helping us pull the bid document together.”

Others in short-list are Swansea, Coventry, Stoke and Paisley. The second stage bid has to be into the judges by September 29 and the successful city will be unveiled in the current City of Culture, Hull, in December.

• If you would be interested in becoming a community champion, or to nominate someone else, write to the bid team in 150 words or less giving the reasons why.

Send nominations before August 15, to Kristian Foreman, at kristian.foreman@sunderland2021.com or the 2021 City of Culture bid team, National Glass Centre, Liberty Way, Sunderland, SR6 0GL.