Your chance to come together in celebration of art project

Artists who have travelled from across Europe are hitting the streets as they gather ideas from all corners of the community.

Nine artists have arrived in East Durham to run projects with the help of residents as part of the Corners of Europe celebration.

The team behind Blackhall's radio project get out onto the streets.

Talents from Italy, Croatia, Serbia, Poland and the UK are working as part of the programme, which has seen free events held in Horden, Shotton and Blackhall and will continue up until tomorrow.

It is being run by ISIS Arts, in partnership with East Durham Creates.

Horden is hosting Playground, which involves games and will include a grand finale of a tournament in the Welfare Park, a special guided tour is being held in Shotton, and in Blackhall, a mobile radio project is drawing on stories and will lead to a live radio broadcast and Eurovision Party Night at Blackhall Community Centre.

Head of East Durham Creates, Nikki Locke, said: “We’ve thoroughly enjoyed hosting such a talented and innovative group of artists in East Durham and we’ve heard so many inspiring tales from the people of Shotton Colliery, Horden and Blackhall.

“Corners of Europe is a great way of celebrating who we are and sharing local legends, stories, anecdotes with similar communities across Europe.

“Each of the projects has its own personality and I’m very much looking forward to watching and listening to what will be very special events.”

Horden’s Playground will see indoor and outdoor games on Friday from 1pm to 7pm and from 1pm to 6pm Saturday, with tournaments in the Welfare Park, the Youth and Community Centre and Horden Hub House.

In Shotton Colliery, the walks at 10am Friday and 2pm Saturday will include poetry, stories and games.

Blackhall’s radio show will go out from Blackhall Community Centre from 7pm to 8pm on Saturday, with doors open at 6.30pm.

The collected stories shared will then become part of the wider Corners of Europe project.

The project uses stories to connect communities and artists from the edges of Europe with people in the UK.

The project began in Stockholm in 2010, and since then has incorporated leading arts institutions across the Continent.

East Durham Creates is backed by the Arts Council England and aims to increase opportunities for residents of East Durham to get creative and involved in arts and culture.

It was first established in 2014 and has already involved more than 27,500 people in a range of events and activities.

For more details about the programme visit www.eastdurhamcreates.co.uk.