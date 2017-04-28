Youngsters set to raise vital funds in Sunderland – with help from Teletubbies

Little people are set to make a big difference this summer when toddlers raise vital funds – with a little help from the Teletubbies.

Walking event The Big Toddle, which raises funds for children’s charity Barnardo’s, is returning to Sunderland in June.

I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in this year’s Big Toddle Steve Oversby

The event is marking its 20th anniversary, and as part of that, has teamed up with popular children’s TV show Teletubbies, which is celebrating reaching the same landmark.

This year’s toddle, which has the theme of ‘colours’, is taking place between June 19 and 25, with nurseries and parents now signing up.

Barnardo’s director for the North East, Steve Oversby, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in this year’s Big Toddle.

“Last year the event raised almost £600,000 which is helping Barnardo’s to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in the UK.

“We have teamed up with the Teletubbies, some of the most popular characters in TV history, for this year’s event – and the Toddle and the Teletubbies will both will be celebrating our 20th anniversaries so it promises to be a fantastic party.”

Teletubbies began in 1997, and characters Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po became household names after featureing in more than 400 episodes of the programme, and entertaining children in more than 120 countries.

Last year’s toddle in Sunderland raised £2,344.90, which children dressing up as animals and taking part in the half-mile walk. Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised £14.5million nationwide for vulnerable children.

To find out more and register, visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk.