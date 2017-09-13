Young woman dies following Sunderland hospital procedure

An young woman died after complications during a procedure at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Soffina Akhtar Razaq, 30, died at Sunderland Royal Hospital on January 31, after being given a general anaesthetic for a procedure to examine her for a severe ear infection.

The hearing at Sunderland Civic Centre heard that Ms Razaq suffered from condition Crouzon Syndrome, a genetic condition which causes facial abnormalities and can lead to difficulties breathing.

The hearing heartd that doctors and her family agreed that a result of any examination causing severe distress to Ms Razaq, the best course of action was for her to have a general anaesthetic during the procedure on January 13.

As a result of her medical condition Ms Razaq, from Newcastle, suffered breathing complications which meant she became reliant on the breathing tube and struggled to breath independently when doctors tried to remove it.

Giving evidence pathologist Dr Jennifer Bolton said that there was evidence of abnormalities in Ms Razaq’s throat - including a pliable trachea and a small chest cavity caused by her condition that were not known of by the family or the doctors.

Assistant Coroner Clare Davies ruled the cause of death was acute respiratory distress syndrome due to Cruzon Syndrome and failed extubation - removal of the breathing tube.

She said: “Crouzon Syndrome caused internal abnormalities that could not have been known to her family or doctors.”

A family spokeswoman said: “The family accept the cause of death, but we would have liked the risk posed to patients with Crouzon Syndrome when undergoing of procedures under anaesthetic to have been raised.

“They are disappointed going forward that this might happen to another family as there seems to be no plan in place so that risk could be managed.”

A spokesperson from City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our deepest condolences are with Soffina’s family at this sad time.”