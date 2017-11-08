Young Sunderland model heading for international catwalk

A Sunderland girl is heading for the international catwalk at three leading fashion shows.

Beau Isabella Steabler has clinched a place modelling children’s clothes at major events in February.

Little dancer, Beau Isabella Steabler.

The Farringdon five-year-old will head first to America for New York Fashion Week, then fly straight back to Britain for London Fashion Week, before jetting straight off to Italy for Milan Fashion Week.

Her proud mum, Rebecca Martin, said Beau, who is with JZ Kids model agency, has already appeared in two magazines in America and is excited about her upcoming stints in the three fashion shows.

The 29-year-old, who is also mum to one-year-old Hugo, said she entered Beau Isabella for the chance to take part in New York Fashion Week through a photo competition run by Camilla Couture on Facebook.

Rebecca, who co-owns an online children’s clothing business, said: “I did a lot of research to make sure it was genuine. Beau Isabella was one of six girls chosen.”

After that the youngster was also invited to take part in the two other fashion shows for different designers.

The young model, a pupil at St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School in Grindon, has also been dancing from a young age and loves the limelight.

Rebecca said: “She loves it, she thinks it is great.

“She has danced from being very young as well, so she is a very confident youngster.”

Beau Isabella Steabler.

Beau Isabella’s measurements have been sent off and she is all sent for a whirlwind time in February, which will be an amazing opportunity for her.

However, the family will have to pay for flights and accommodation so taking part in the catwalk shows will be costly and Rebecca is organising a fund-raising night on Friday, December 1, at Cheers pub in Hendon, to help meet the costs.

Rebecca said: “We are hoping people might want to donate and businesses might be willing to help out.”

Anyone is welcome to go along to the fundraising night and if anyone would like to support Beau Isabella they can contact Rebecca on 07592 392263.