Young boxer goes from strength-to-strength – after taking up sport following horrific accident

A teenager is fighting fit – just three years after a horrific accident left doctors fearing he would never be able to walk properly again.

Robert Dunn, 14, broke his tibia and fibula after being knocked down by a car in April 2014.

Robert Dunn has proved to be a boxing sensation after taking up the sport during his recovery from a car accident.

The schoolboy, from Hendon, Sunderland, was left ‘traumatised’ after the incident, but found solace in boxing as he fought his way back to fitness.

He is now excelling in the ring, and recently triumphed in Ireland as he won a competition at the Monkstown International Box Club – his second big title this year.

Robert trains at Hendon Amateur Boxing Club, based at the Hendon Young People’s Project, on Church Street East, and dreams of competing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in 2020.

Mum Lyndsay said: “Some doctors didn’t think he’d walk properly again after the accident, and he was in a wheelchair to start with.

“He was traumatised and not sleeping after the accident.

“He went to the gym for some fitness and to build his leg back up, and they saw something in him and asked if he’d like to box.

“At the beginning, he had a bit of a confidence issue, but something has clicked now and he’s on fire.

“It’s amazing to see the change in him, and the boxing has helped him massively.”

Robert Dunn in training at Hendon ABC.

At Monkstown, in Dublin, Robert, who attends St Aidan’s School, beat the reigning British Amateur Boxing Association champion in the final to take the title.

Earlier this year, he also became champion at the Hull Box Cup, where he won all three fights unanimously.

Lyndsay credits his coaches, Kenny Linton and Kenny Linton Snr, as well as corner man James Dunn and supporter Jack Linton, as having played a huge role in Robert’s development.

She added: “Dreams can come true if you stick at things and work hard, and Robert is proof of that.

“He also has the best group of people around him.

“Big Kenny Linton started Robert off and got him through his first 10 fights, and little Kenny then took over, and he has continued to excel.

“His dad, Michael Boyle, takes care of his match-making and does a brilliant job, and his little brother James, who’s only nine, is so proud of him and another great source of support.

“We have to thank John Hogg Funeral Directors for all their support with Robert and the club as well.

“It’s a real team effort from us all and it’s fantastic to see Robert doing so well.

“He’s so dedicated to his boxing and deserves all the success he gets.”

Robert's dedication to boxing has drawn praise.