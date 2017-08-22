Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe denies attacking or murdering any men in letter from prison cell

The Yorkshire Ripper has said he never attacked or murdered any men in a letter about two unsolved cases.

Peter Sutcliffe, 71, an inmate at HMP Frankland, Durham City, was asked about the cases of Fred Craven and John Tomey by ITV News Calendar and wrote the letter to presenter

Christine Talbot in reply.

In the two-page note, the former lorry driver, who is serving 20 life terms for murdering 13 women and attempting to kill seven more, denied any involvement in the attacks on the two men

but admitted that he "did some bad things".

Sutcliffe, who was registered blind but is believed to have recently undergone laser eye surgery to save his sight, dictated the handwritten letter to a fellow prisoner.

He was replying to Ms Talbot after the regional news programme asked the serial killer a number of questions about the cases of Mr Craven and Mr Tomey.

Bookmaker Mr Craven was fatally wounded with a hammer in his office in Bingley town centre in 1966 while Leeds taxi driver Mr Tomey survived a hammer attack by a passenger as they

drove across moors near Bingley in 1967.

In his letter, Sutcliffe, from Bradford, said: "I can tell you with 100 per cent honesty I did not murder Mr Craven. And never have I attacked a male."

He continued: "Yes I did some bad things but I just want people to know I did not attack or murder any males.

"And with a whole life sentence I'd have nothing to lose and it would not be in my interest to say I didn't do it if I did as I'm in jail till my dying day.

"So I'm telling you 100 per cent it was nothing to do with me."

Earlier this year, West Yorkshire Police said they were continuing to review historical unsolved cases linked to Sutcliffe in the 1982 Byford Report.

Sutcliffe said in his letter that he had recently been questioned about 16 non-fatal attacks and police were satisfied that he was not involved in any of the cases.

He said he had not been questioned about Mr Craven and Mr Tomey.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "West Yorkshire Police continues to review all undetected homicides and serious sexual offences to look to bring

offenders to justice in the hope of bringing closure for victims and/or their families that they rightly deserve."

Sutcliffe, who uses the name Peter Coonan, attacked his victims, most of whom were prostitutes who were mutilated and beaten to death, between 1975 and 1981.

He was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia following his life sentence but was moved to Frankland Prison from Broadmoor psychiatric hospital last year after a ruling that he was sane

enough to be transferred.