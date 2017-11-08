Yobs attack firefighters and police with fireworks on Bonfire Night

Yobs who hurled fireworks at firefighters and police officers on Bonfire Night have been slammed.

On Sunday night a group of 15 to 20 year olds deliberately targeted police officers and fire fighters as they carried out joint patrols in the Southwick area of Sunderland.

Fireworks were thrown at officers and vehicles from both services as well as at houses in and around Ridley Street.

No-one was injured although a fence was damaged during the incident.

Now, an investigation has been launched to identify and arrest those involved.

Neighbourhood Inspector Don Wade said: “This is absolutely abhorrent behaviour and it is only pure luck no-one was injured by the fireworks.

“The attack was completely unprecedented, we did not have any of these sorts of issues last year and we won’t tolerate any more.

“We have now launched an investigation to identify and arrest those involved and will not stop until they have faced the consequences.

“If anyone does know the identity of those who were responsible then we want to hear from them.”

Keith Carruthers, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service area manager – Community Safety said: “These attacks are indefensible.

"They endanger the lives of committed and dedicated firefighters and our colleagues across the emergency services.

"Our sole purpose is to protect and save the lives and homes of everyone in our community and yet we have people who deliberately seek to place us and our appliances at risk..



"Sadly, this was just one of a number of attacks on firefighters across the Bonfire period, fortunately we have CCTV which will hopefully help in the identification of the culprits.”

Anyone with information that will help the police investigation is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference A5NPT or they can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.