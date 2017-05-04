Work to expand South Shields Aldi will start this month

Work to expand a popular South Tyneside discount supermarket will start later this month.

The Gazette reported earlier this week that Aldi, in Chichster Road, South Shields, had been granted permission to create a 321sqm side extension – which is expected to produce a seven per cent boost in trade.

The Aldi store Chichester Road, South Shields.

The extension, which was approved by South Tyneside Council, will also support up to eight new jobs,

Bosses at the store have revealed that construction work is expected to start later this month.

The work will mean closing the store for about two-weeks towards the end of the project, which is due to be completed in October,

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Now that planning consent has been granted, we expect to start work to extend our Chichester Road store later this month. This will enable us to increase the size of the shop floor and improve the car park circulation.

“As part of this work, the store will close for approximately two weeks towards the end of the construction programme and we hope to complete the work in October 2017.

“Once opened, the extension will support up to eight new jobs.”

As well as more space for shoppers, the revamp work will also see six new spots being created in the 81-bay parking area.

There will be high-level windows installed to provide more natural light and a new canopy to the front of the store.

As part of the council’s approval, bosses must adhere to a number of conditions including no works taking place outside from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays, or any time during Sundays or Bank Holidays.