Work colleagues receive bravery award after rescuing woman from fire

Two work colleagues have been awarded for their bravery after they rescued a woman in her 70s during a Sunderland house fire.

Alfredo ‘Alfie’ Romero and Chris Ward came across the fire on the corner of Cooper Street and Horatio Street, in Roker, Sunderland, at 5.30am on March 15.

The pair had just finished a night shift at ISS Security Services in Hendon, and supervisor Alfie, 55, was dropping 31-year-old security guard Chris off home in Horatio Street.

They noticed flames coming from the chimney stack and concerned there may be somebody inside the adjoining property, the pair banged on the door.

Inside, 71-year-old Mavis Steele was fast asleep upstairs, oblivious to the fire next door.

The pair called the fire brigade and woke the sleeping lady, who then received treatment for smoke inhalation.

Now their employers ISS Security services have presented the friends with a GEM Award for their heroic actions.

Alfie, from Honeysuckle Avenue in South Shields, said: “The award stands for Going The Extra Mile. “It is an award from our company as they heard about what we did and were proud of us.

“We were presented with the award by our managers at our office.

“At the end of the day the fire brigade are the real heroes as they are the ones that go into the burning buildings.

“But without our quick reaction god knows what would have happened.

“It’s shocking.

“Her family have thanked us and its great to know that we have saved someone’s life. “Our families are very proud of us both.”