A woman who sparked concerns for her safety after being spotted on the Wearmouth Bridge is safe and well.

One lane on the southbound side of the road was closed to traffic while police spoke to the woman at around 12.30pm, today.

The fire service were also in attendance.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: ““At 12.30pm today we received a report of concern for a female on Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland.

“The woman is now safe and well.”