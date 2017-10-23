Woman safe after Sunderland bridge incident

Have your say

A woman who was on the wrong side of the Wearmouth Bridge in Sunderland is now safe, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the bridge around 1:15pm today following concerns for a woman.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “The woman is now on the right side of the railings.”

The incident was over by 2pm and emergency services have now left the scene.

The Wearmouth Bridge remained open throughout the incident.

The Samaritans can be contacted free any time, from any phone on 116 123.