Woman’s body recovered from River Wear

The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from the River Wear in Sunderland.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the river near to the Queen Alexandra Bridge at about 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Crews from North East Ambulance’s Hazard Response Team and an air ambulance doctor were also in attendance.

The woman was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital..

A police spokesman said: “At 8.30pm on Tuesday, December 27, the body of an elderly woman was recovered from the River Wear.

“There is believed to be no third party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”