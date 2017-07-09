Woman pulled from the River Tyne after fall from bridge

A woman has been saved from the River Tyne after falling from a bridge.
At 1pm today, Northumbria Police received a report that a woman had fallen from the Redheugh Bridge in Gateshead.
Emergency services attended the scene and around half an hour later recovered the woman from the water.
The force said: "She is currently being treated by paramedics.
"We would ask that members of the public who are on the scene of the incident respect the woman’s privacy at this time."
Almost Done!
Registering with Sunderland Echo means you're ok with our terms and conditions.