Woman injured as three-vehicle smash closes lane of A19

A woman has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle accident on the A19 this morning.

The road was partially closed northbound, just before its junction with the A1231 Wessington Way, shortly after 7am.

Northumbria Police said the road was passable but were urging motorists to find an alternative route.

A single vehicle accident on the opposite carriageway a short time later added to the congestion.

Both carriageways have now fully reopened.

North East Ambulance Service took one woman to hospital suffering from a leg injury.