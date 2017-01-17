Woman found on wrong side of railings on Sunderland bridge

Emergency services have talked down a woman who was on the wrong side of the railings on Wearmouth Bridge tonight.

The D class boat as well as the Atlantic 85 from Sunderland RNLI were dispatched to the River Wear shortly after 9pm after a distressed woman was seen on the bridge.

Thankfully the woman was talked back over to the right side of the railings after a short time.

A post on Sunderland RNLI’s Facebook page read: “Requested by UK Coastguard to attend incident at Wearmouth Bridge along with Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team where a distressed female was reported to be standing on the wrong side of safety railings.

“The Atlantic 85, also attended the incident as it was at sea on a training exercise when the call was received.

“After a short time the Police were able to bring the incident to a successful conclusion and both inshore lifeboats were then released to return to station.”