Woman airlifted to hospital after collision with car on Wearside

A woman was airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car yesterday.

The pedestrian, who is thought to be in her 70s, suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident, according to Northumbria Police.

The collision took place next to the Lyons Tavern, in Four Lane Ends, Houghton-le-Spring, yesterday evening.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 5.07pm yesterday, we received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

"Police and the ambulance service attended, and the pedestrian was taken to the RVI by helicopter to be assessed. She is thought to have non life threatening injuries.

"The road was fully reopened by 6.30pm."