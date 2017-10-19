Woman, 48, smuggled class A drugs into prison

A woman caught smuggling heroin and cocaine into a prison said she was forced into it.

Jacqueline Mayfield, 48, was detained by staff at Holme House Prison in Stockton on June 9.

She claimed at Teesside Crown Court that she had been forced to take the Class A drugs into the prison.

Her lawyer said that police had taken steps to protect her from a fire attack on her home.

Lorraine Mustard, defending, said: “She has received threats and the police have contracted the fire brigade who have installed a fireproof letter box.”

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told the judge: “I understand there are allegations that this lady was acting under some pressure, that pressure was put upon her.

“She has never raised these allegations before, and I would ask for some time for inquiries to be made.”

Miss Mustard said that the defence wanted a medical report on Mayfield.

Judge Sean Morris told her: “I am ordering a pre-sentence report, don’t read anything into that about the sentence.

“Keep appointments with the probation service.”

Mayfield, of Edward Street, Hetton, pleaded guilty to taking heroin, cocaine, bupremorphine and tapentadol into the prison on June 9. Her bail was extended until November 30 when she will be sentenced.