Witness appeal after tractor damaged in Sunderland.

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a tractor was damaged in Sunderland.

It happened at 4.21pm on Monday, August 21, when a tractor was being used at the rear Rutherglen Road in Red House.

A group of youths in their teens approached the tractor and threw stones which resulted in a smashed window causing damage worth £200.

It is believed an air rifle was also discharged.

Police are investigating and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 898 of 21/08/17, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.