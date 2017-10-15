Witness appeal after man stabbed at Jarrow Metro station

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at Jarrow Metro station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At 6am yesterday, October 14, police were called to the station on Grant Street following reports that a man had been stabbed.

The scene at Jarrow Metro station following the incident.

The man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment, his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the attack has been launched and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

A Northumbria Poice spokeswoman said: "It’s believed there were people at the Metro station yesterday morning who may have witnessed the incident and police are keen for them to get in contact.

"Officers are continuing to carry out inquiries to trace a named suspect, it’s believed he was wearing a black zipped up jacket, blue GStar jeans with gold 96 on the right hand pocket."

Police cordon at Jarrow Metro station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 264 141017 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.