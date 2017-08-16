Winning bid will see firm build much-needed home across North East

A Durham construction firm will built homes across the region after winning a bid to join a Government housing project.

Esh Group, which is based in Bowburn, will help deliver housing across the North East, as well as Yorkshire and the Humber, as part of a multi-billion pound framework.

Esh Construction, which is one of its firms, has won its bid to feature on the Homes and Communities Agency’s (HCA) new £8billion national housing delivery panel.

The Delivery Partner Panel 3 (DPP3) scheme focuses on the procurement of work to deliver residential-led development on public sector land.

It will help to streamline procurement and is available to local authorities, housing authorities, registered providers and public sector bodies including NHS trusts, schools and government departments.

Four other regions are involved, covering the North West, Midlands, East and South East, and South and South West.

Esh will have the opportunity to bid for contracts to create new-build housing on public sector land.

This will include affordable housing, rental properties, starter homes, care homes and properties for sale on the open market.

The programme will run for four years and is expected to generate housing contracts that total £1.6billion in the North East, Yorkshire and Humber region over that period.

The housing delivery panel follows on from the HCA’s first and second schemes, which have delivered more than 43,500 homes via 258 schemes since 2010.

It is the first time Esh has been part of the programme.

Andy Radcliffe, chief executive of Esh Group, said: “We are pleased to have been awarded a contract to be part of the Homes and Communities Agency’s Delivery Partner Panel.

“It’s exciting to be part of a scheme where we can make a real contribution to local authorities and public sector bodies.

“It’s the first time we have been on the panel and we look forward to working with the HCA and its partner organisations to deliver essential projects and high-quality, much-needed housing across the North East, Yorkshire and Humber regions.”

For panel members, activities involved include constructing housing and associated infrastructure, the development and disposal of sites for residential use, and the marketing and sale of homes.