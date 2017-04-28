Winners celebrate Sunderland and South Tyneside Health Awards

A health stalwart and a man who fought back from a stroke have been recognised as two of our worthy health heroes at a glittering ceremony last night.

Sunderland & South Tyneside Health Awards 2017 at the Quality Hotel, Boldon. Team of the Year Renal Satellite Unit & Oncology & Haematology Day Unit, presented by George Britton of Johnston Press

Here is your list of winners from the Sunderland and South Tyneside Health Awards:

(Where applicable the judges chose a winner for each area in certain categories, in others one person was chosen as an overall winner)

GP Practice of the Year

Westbourne Medical Group, Sunderland

GP of the Year

Dr Henry Choi, Sunderland

Hospital Doctor of the Year

Richard Ellis, South Tyneside

Sunderland & South Tyneside Health Awards 2017 at the Quality Hotel, Boldon. Special Recognition Award winner Carol Harries with Ken Bremner (left) of City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust and Gavin Foster of Johnston Press North East

Christopher Phillips, Sunderland

Nurse of the Year

Sue Crossman, Sunderland

Nicola Kirley, South Tyneside

Practice Nurse of the Year

Hazel Taylor, Sunderland

Community Nurse of the Year

Gill Gunn, South Tyneside

Diane Kirton and Lisa Kempster, Sunderland

Dentist/Practice of the Year

Adam Nicholson, Community Dental Services, South Tyneside

Peter Knops, Frederick Street Family Dental Practice, Sunderland

Therapist of the Year

Viki Jackson and Colette Jones, South Tyneside

Care worker of the Year

Hayley Marcer, South Tyneside

Dental Nurse of the Year

Julie Jackson, Sunderland

Midwife of the Year

Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter, Sunderland

Pharmacist of the Year

Tony Schofield, Flagg Court Pharmacy, South Tyneside

Gurnam Singh, Houghton Pharmacy, Sunderland

Team of the Year

Renal Satellite Units, Sunderland

Oncology and Haematology Day Unit, South Tyneside

Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award

Steven Hogg, Sunderland

Marie Farish, South Tyneside

Long term Achievement

Margaret Ellis, Sunderland

Brigid Marron, South Tyneside

Health Care Scientist

Neurophysiology Department, Sunderland

Cardiology Outpatients, South Tyneside

Special recognition

Carol Harries, City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Trusts

The awards held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon honoured dozens of outstanding people in the health profession.

In a night filled with emotion, the host of worthy winners received their awards.

Carol Harries, the director of corporate affairs and legal at City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Trusts, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award.

Carol, known as Miss CHS, was recognised for the impact she has made on the trust since joining the NHS in 1972.

The audience led a standing ovation to the lady hailed as a ‘great ambassador for Sunderland’.

Another inspirational figure was Steven Hogg, who received the Unsung Hero Award after battling back from a stroke and using his experience to help others as a volunteer for the Stroke Association and ambassador for City Hospitals Sunderland.

The Community Nurse of the Year Award went to three very deserving ladies – Gill Gunn, Diane Kirton and Lisa Kempster. Diane and Lisa work to bring nursing teams together as part of their role as safer carer leads for work at Home Service.

While Gill was hailed as ‘everything the NHS should be proud of’ in her role on the children’s community nurse team.

Other worthy winners were; Westbourne Medical Group, which picked up GP Practice of the Year, and Dr Henry Choi, who received GP of the Year.

Hospital Doctor of the Year went to Richard Ellis and Christopher Phillips; Nurse of the Year went to Sue Crossman and Nicola Kirley and Practice Nurse of the Year went to Hazel Taylor.

Dentist/Practice of the Year went to Adam Nicholson, Community Dental Services and Peter Knops, Frederick Street Family Dental Practice.

Therapist of the Year went to Viki Jackson and Colette Jones; Care Worker of the Year went to Hayley Marcer and Dental Nurse of the Year went to Julie Jackson.

Other winners included Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter, who picked up the Midwife of the Year award; Pharmacist of the Year went to Tony Schofield, Flagg Court Pharmacy and Gurnam Singh, Houghton Pharmacy.

Team of the Year went to Renal Satellite Units and Oncology and Haematology Day Unit; The second Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award went to Marie Farish.

While the Long-Term Achievement award went to Margaret Ellis and Brigid Marron.

The Health Care Scientist award went to Neurophysiology Department and Cardiology Outpatients.

