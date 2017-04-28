Winners celebrate Sunderland and South Tyneside Health Awards

A health stalwart and a man who fought back from a stroke have been recognised as two of our worthy health heroes at a glittering ceremony last night.
A health stalwart and a man who fought back from a stroke have been recognised as two of our worthy health heroes at a glittering ceremony last night.
Here is your list of winners from the Sunderland and South Tyneside Health Awards:
(Where applicable the judges chose a winner for each area in certain categories, in others one person was chosen as an overall winner)
GP Practice of the Year
Westbourne Medical Group, Sunderland
GP of the Year
Dr Henry Choi, Sunderland
Hospital Doctor of the Year
Richard Ellis, South Tyneside
Christopher Phillips, Sunderland
Nurse of the Year
Sue Crossman, Sunderland
Nicola Kirley, South Tyneside
Practice Nurse of the Year
Hazel Taylor, Sunderland
Community Nurse of the Year
Gill Gunn, South Tyneside
Diane Kirton and Lisa Kempster, Sunderland
Dentist/Practice of the Year
Adam Nicholson, Community Dental Services, South Tyneside
Peter Knops, Frederick Street Family Dental Practice, Sunderland
Therapist of the Year
Viki Jackson and Colette Jones, South Tyneside
Care worker of the Year
Hayley Marcer, South Tyneside
Dental Nurse of the Year
Julie Jackson, Sunderland
Midwife of the Year
Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter, Sunderland
Pharmacist of the Year
Tony Schofield, Flagg Court Pharmacy, South Tyneside
Gurnam Singh, Houghton Pharmacy, Sunderland
Team of the Year
Renal Satellite Units, Sunderland
Oncology and Haematology Day Unit, South Tyneside
Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award
Steven Hogg, Sunderland
Marie Farish, South Tyneside
Long term Achievement
Margaret Ellis, Sunderland
Brigid Marron, South Tyneside
Health Care Scientist
Neurophysiology Department, Sunderland
Cardiology Outpatients, South Tyneside
Special recognition
Carol Harries, City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Trusts
The awards held at the Quality Hotel in Boldon honoured dozens of outstanding people in the health profession.
In a night filled with emotion, the host of worthy winners received their awards.
Carol Harries, the director of corporate affairs and legal at City Hospitals Sunderland and South Tyneside NHS Trusts, was honoured with the Special Recognition Award.
Carol, known as Miss CHS, was recognised for the impact she has made on the trust since joining the NHS in 1972.
The audience led a standing ovation to the lady hailed as a ‘great ambassador for Sunderland’.
Another inspirational figure was Steven Hogg, who received the Unsung Hero Award after battling back from a stroke and using his experience to help others as a volunteer for the Stroke Association and ambassador for City Hospitals Sunderland.
The Community Nurse of the Year Award went to three very deserving ladies – Gill Gunn, Diane Kirton and Lisa Kempster. Diane and Lisa work to bring nursing teams together as part of their role as safer carer leads for work at Home Service.
While Gill was hailed as ‘everything the NHS should be proud of’ in her role on the children’s community nurse team.
Other worthy winners were; Westbourne Medical Group, which picked up GP Practice of the Year, and Dr Henry Choi, who received GP of the Year.
Hospital Doctor of the Year went to Richard Ellis and Christopher Phillips; Nurse of the Year went to Sue Crossman and Nicola Kirley and Practice Nurse of the Year went to Hazel Taylor.
Dentist/Practice of the Year went to Adam Nicholson, Community Dental Services and Peter Knops, Frederick Street Family Dental Practice.
Therapist of the Year went to Viki Jackson and Colette Jones; Care Worker of the Year went to Hayley Marcer and Dental Nurse of the Year went to Julie Jackson.
Other winners included Janette Johnson and Catherine Carter, who picked up the Midwife of the Year award; Pharmacist of the Year went to Tony Schofield, Flagg Court Pharmacy and Gurnam Singh, Houghton Pharmacy.
Team of the Year went to Renal Satellite Units and Oncology and Haematology Day Unit; The second Customer Service/Unsung Hero Award went to Marie Farish.
While the Long-Term Achievement award went to Margaret Ellis and Brigid Marron.
The Health Care Scientist award went to Neurophysiology Department and Cardiology Outpatients.
