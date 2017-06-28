WIN: More £50 vouchers to be won for the White House pub

Fancy eating out for free?

We’ve teamed up with the White House, in Wooler Road, to give away two £50 vouchers to Mail readers.

Winners will be able to enjoy the new seasonal menu at the well-known pub, which has recently undergone a £250,000 makeover that gave it a more up-to-date look and created new jobs.

Highlights on the new menu include classics such as slow cooked lamb shank and grilled sea bream.

You can book online for a meal at White House by visiting www.emberinns.co.uk or calling 01429 224392.

To win a £50 voucher for the White House, choose the right answer to the following question:

Where is the White House pub located?

A) Wooler Road

B) Catcote Road

C) Victoria Road

Fill in your answer and details on the coupon and return it along with the two tokens, in today’s and tomorrow’s Mail, to White House Competition 2, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton, DH4 5RA

T & Cs

1. Entrants to the competition must be 18 and over, 2. No cash alternative, 3. Prize valid only at the White House, Hartlepool. 4. Prizes to be redeemed by 05/09/2017.

5. Prize cannot be redeemed on bank holidays. 6. Prize money to be redeemed in one visit and cannot be spent exclusively on drinks or spread over several visits. 7. Closing date for entries is Friday, July 7.