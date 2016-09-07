Will you be too chicken to take on the North East Skinny Dip challenge?

Skinny dippers hope to break their own record as they round up adventure seekers to make the dash into the North Sea once again.

More than 300 people took part in last year’s event, where each braved the icy waters to take part in the mass swim.

The event will take place in Druridge Bay in Northumberland.

This year’s North East Skinny Dip will be the fifth and will take place in Druridge Bay on Sunday, September 25, at 6.30am, when all participants must be on the beach and ready to take part.

Organisers plan to launch the dip just before 7am as the sun comes up

It is organised by Whitburn woman Jacqueline Higginson, who said: “Many have spoken of the life-affirming experience they had that morning.

“This event isn’t about looking good.

“It’s about taking a risk, celebrating our unique bodies, being close to nature, raising money for charity and maybe even breaking a world record.

“I started the North East Skinny Dip in 2012 and it has doubled in size since then.

“It is a very popular and well-loved event.

“I want to shout out for willing dippers if we are to break this world record.

“We will gather post-skinny dip to share our experiences and hold the buzz and fill our cold but happy and oh-so-proud tummies with hot drinks and sandwiches.

Council chiefs have agreed to open the toilet and cafe facilities for the event and parking is free, with people asked to car share where they can.

Camping tickets are also available the night before on-site.

All those taking part should register in advance and can find more details via www.northeastskinnydip.co.uk.