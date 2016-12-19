Will you attend Sunderland University’s Business Breakfasts?

Sunderland University has unveiled details of its first Business Breakfast Seminar for 2017.

Sound Training CEO Claire Preston will speak on the theme of ‘Growth through Innovation and Impact’ on Thursday, January 12.

Dr Rob Worrall

She will share insights from her career, accompanied by Business Development Manager Sarah Earl.

The pair will discuss how they have developed their company through continuous innovation and the measurable impact their product has had on the learning and development of young children.

They will also discuss how their approach has led to growth in demand for their services in the UK and leading export markets, as well to them winning the Small Business of the Year 2016 accolade.

Previous speakers at Business Breakfasts have included Newcastle Building Society Chief Executive Andrew Haigh and Mussel Club managing director Jeni Banks.

Dr Rob Worrall, Principal Lecturer – External Engagement at the University’s Sunderland Business School, said: “Sunderland Business School prides itself on the high calibre of speakers who have previously shared their wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise with attendees at our Business Breakfast programme.

“We hope that, as well as the opportunity to network with other business leaders, that those who attend take away sector insight that helps them to further develop their own businesses.

“The topics our guest speakers will cover during our 2017 programme of Business Breakfasts fit with the core values of Sunderland Business School - inspire, innovate, collaborate, include and excel.”

The free Business Breakfast Seminars are held in Sunderland Business School, Reg Vardy Centre, Sir Tom Cowie Campus at St Peter’s. More information and details of how to book a ticket are available at www.breakfastseminars.eventbrite.com