Will the sunshine return for Sunday?

It's been another wet weekend for us in the North East so far - but things could be looking up.

Today will stay largely cloudy with periods of rain, sometimes heavy, and it will be misty on the hills - but not too cool, with maximum temperatures for the day forecast to be about 20 °C.

Tonight will see more outbreaks of rain will continue overnight. Eastern areas will be drier and the rain should clear to the south by dawn.

Sunday, however, is expected to be dry and bright, with warm sunny spells and lighter winds. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 22 °C.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is dry and warm with long sunny periods on Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office says the outlook is for a cooling coastal breeze developing on Tuesday and remaining breezy on Wednesday - though with isolated thundery showers possible and perhaps more general rain later.