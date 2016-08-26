Will the sunshine last through Bank Holiday weekend?

Families in the North East were greeted with glorious sunshine as they awoke this morning - and will be hoping it lasts through the weekend.

But forecasts suggest it might be better to get your dose of outdoors early in the weekend, as it isn't expected to last.

After fine and sunny start this morning, there may be some fair weather cloud later in the day, but it is expected to remain dry and be less humid than it has recently.

Tonight is expected to remain clear and turn chilly, with patches of mist and fog possible by dawn tomorrow.

Saturday will be another fine day with sunny spells, light winds and patchy cloud. The odd shower is possible, but most places will remain dry. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 21 °C.

Sunday will see scattered showers among some sunny spells. Further showers are forecast for Monday, heavy at first, but easing later.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly dry, although winds will strengthen and cloud thicken later in the day.