Will the North East suffer the downpours hitting other parts of Great Britain?

The region is expected to largely escape the heavy downpours predicted elsewhere in the country.

A yellow weather warning is in place right through the day for large swathes of England and Wales with the Met Office predicting a month's worth of rain could fall in some places in a

Many runners wore sunglasses during the 2016 Durham 10k. Tonight's conditions are not expected to be as sunny.

matter of hours.

The intense conditions caused flash flooding in a coastal village in Cornwall on Tuesday with some 50 properties affected and several people having to be rescued from their homes.

While the weather is not expected to be as warm as it was at the start of the week, rainfall is only predicted in the North-East between around 3pm and 5pm.

Any downpour should have cleared by the time tonight's Durham 10k race begins at 7.15pm when thousands of runners and spectators are expected to converge on the city.

The Met Office estimates conditions should be dry but overcast with temperatures remaining at around 16C until after the bulk of competitors have finished by around 9pm.

Steven Keates, from the Met Office, said."This morning it's probably going to be parts of the Midlands and eastern England that see potential for some heavy rain, some thunderstorms

and then a bit of a lull," he said.

"Then just in time for the evening rush hour, a different location, this time across parts of northern England, north-west England in particular by the looks of it, will see the worst of the

weather in places."

He said the nature of the thunderstorms would be "hit and miss" and that the showers should move through the country "relatively quickly".