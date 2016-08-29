Why Penshaw Monument will be bathed in gold this September

Penshaw Monument is set to be bathed in a gold light to mark Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

The historic building is one of a number of key venues across the region that will be lit up as part of campaign - Glow Gold September.

The worldwide initiative is aimed at raising awareness of childhood cancer throughout September.

The campaign was started by a group of parents of children with cancer - some of whom have already lost their child to the disease.

It is being supported by children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent and others.

CLIC Sargent Area Fundraising manager Dee Tyler said: “I am completely in awe of what the Glow Gold September campaign team have achieved. All on a volunteer basis as well.

“They have recruited venues from far and wide including the Millennium Bridge in Newcastle to Los Angeles Airport in America. They should be so proud of everything they have achieved.”

The monument will be lit up from September 5 - 12.

For campaign details visit www.facebook.com/GlowGoldSeptember