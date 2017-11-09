Whitburn residents urged to have their say on future of their community

People residents are being urged to have their say on the future of their community at two workshops being held this month.

The sessions have been organised by Whitburn Neighbourhood Forum with the aim that residents can generate ideas for the neighbourhood plan, which sets out the vision for the future development of the area.

The workshops will take place at the Barnes Institute in East Street, Whitburn, on Saturday, November 11, from 10am to noon and Friday, November 17, from 7pm to 9pm.

They will be based around the themes of housing and development; shopping and food outlet facilities and community facilities and activities.

As well as green belt and green spaces; community spirit and creating a real ‘village feel’.

The forum was set up earlier this year and has been backed by South Tyneside Council to enable it to carry out neighbourhood planning activities in the Whitburn area.

It already has more than 200 members and works with the local community and elected officials to preserve, enhance and protect the village of Whitburn.

Forum chairman Phil Leaf urged residents to come along and have their say.

He said: “Please can everybody make the effort to attend as this affects the whole community.

“If you don’t get involved you can’t influence.

“Earlier this year the forum sent out a feedback questionnaire to all of the households in Whitburn and the main response that we were getting was that people want to retain the heritage of the village and the rural aspects, to make sure it retains that village feel.

“The workshops are giving people the change to influence the community going forward with the implementing of the 15 to 20 year neighbourhood plan.”

For more information on the meetings visit: http://whitburnnf.co.uk or email: whitburnnf@gmail.com

Anyone who lives in Whitburn and wishes to join the forum can fill in an online form at www.facebook.com/WhitburnNF