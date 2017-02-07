Whitburn - Down Your Way

South Bents Townswomen’s Guild meets tomorrow in Whitburn Methodist Church hall at 7pm. The speaker will be Phil Curtis. Next Wednesday, February 15, the committee will meet at 6.30pm prior to craft class at 7pm.

Souter Lighthouse, the gift shop and tea room are open daily from 11am to 4pm. For full details of future organised events at the lighthouse go online at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas/things-to-see-and-do/events

Subscriptions to Whitburn Parish Church 100 Club for this year are now due and in order to facilitate full collection, January’s draw has been postponed until the end of this month. Contact John Shield on 529 3935 to renew or join. All proceeds go towards church upkeep and funds.

The Barnes Institute will be holding an annual meeting on Saturday, March 11, at 1.30pm. All are welcome to attend. As well as hearing the Trustees’ and Auditor’s annual reports, there will be an opportunity for everyone to look round the building, to see the progress of the renovation work so far, hear about the immediate plans for the future and enjoy refreshments. The Barnes has belonged to the residents of village since 1905 and been in constant use by all age-groups in the community. Regular activities include coffee mornings on Mondays and Wednesdays, line dancing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, dog training on Mondays and Thursdays, Slimming World and Pilates on Tuesdays, Karate on Wednesdays and Fridays, CREATE for children on Thursdays with Actify Seated Exercise and Ukulele group on Fridays. The gym is open every weekday afternoon from 5pm to 8pm (6.30pm on Tuesdays). The large hall downstairs is available to hire for parties and events at weekends. CAST (South Tyneside Carers) meet in the Coffee Shop at 10am on the first Thursday of April, June, August and October. The Local History Group meets once a month on Fridays in March, April, May, June, September, October and December. For more information, contact Carol Shield on 07767 156134.

Whitburn Library is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with regular activities including Baby Bounce on Monday mornings and Storytots on Tuesday afternoons. Other facilities available at the library are five public computers (with support available from staff but no wi-fi), photocopying, language courses, audio books and faxing. For more information, call 0191 529 3412.

Whitburn Parish Church will welcome back the Northumberland Theatre Company with its latest production, Dracula the Travesty, on Friday, March 10, in the church hall, Sandy Chare. Anyone who has seen this multi-talented group in action will be keen to purchase tickets at £10 including a glass of wine or soft drink from Jean Atkinson on 529 3574 or Roly Humphrey on 529 2760. If you have been to any of its previous productions in the parish church hall during the past few years and would like to compliment its excellence to aid a current funding bid to the Arts Council, email Hilary Burns on admin@northumberlandtheatre.co.uk. She will be delighted to hear from you.