Whitburn - Down Your Way

Whitburn Parish Church was full to overflowing recently at a service in celebration of the life of Sheila Davies, beloved wife of the Rev Ian Davies, pictured during their golden wedding celebrations last year.

Sheila died on Christmas Eve after many years of illness, which she fought bravely with strength and faith to the end. Although relative newcomers to Whitburn, the Rev Ian’s ministry, community outreach and friendship to young and old alike, combined with Sheila’s support and wonderful generosity of spirit have created very special bonds with many village residents. It is hoped that he will be able to remain in post at the parish church for years to come.

Telescope from historic Whitburn Lifeboat.

A telescope from historic Whitburn Lifeboat has been donated to the Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade. The station, visible on the left of the picture, and lifeboat opened on Whitburn Bents shore in 1830 and became part of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in 1854. It closed at the end of the First World War in 1918.

South Bents Townswomen’s Guild is hosting Sunderland Federation coffee morning tomorrow in St Mary’s Church hall, Bridge Street, at 10am. Next Wednesday, February 8, the speaker will be Phil Curtis at the meeting in Whitburn Methodist Church hall at 7pm.

Souter Lighthouse, the gift shop and tea room reopen on Saturday and will be open daily thereafter from 11am to 4pm. For full details of future organised events at the lighthouse go online at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas/things-to-see-and-do/events

CAST (South Tyneside Carers) meets in the Barnes Institute Coffee Shop on Thursday at 10am and thereafter, on the first Thursday of April, June, August and October. These are friendly discussion groups with refreshments where those involved with caring can share information and problems.

Whitburn Lifeboat.

Whitburn Church of England Academy has been placed 21st in the Sunday Times Good Schools Guide for 11 to 16-year-olds. It is the highest ranked school in the NE region, state or independent, in any of the published national tables. Congratulations to all the staff and pupils for their dedication, commitment and hard work leading to this wonderful achievement.

Whitburn Lunch Club meets in the Methodist Church hall, North Guards each Thursday at noon. Homemade lunches, unlimited tea and coffee and good company are ensured for £3. All are welcome. To offer volunteer help, ring Michael Vallance on 903 1408.