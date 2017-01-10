Whitburn - Down Your Way

South Bents Townswomen’s Guild’s new programme for 2017 starts tomorrow, when the speaker at the meeting in Whitburn Methodist Church hall at 7pm will be Barnard Hope with a talk entitled The Great Escape.

Souter Lighthouse, the gift shop and tea room are closed until the first weekend in February. The next organised event will be on Sunday, January 22, at 11am, when you can meet the local Coastal Conservation Group and Souter’s Rangers to improve your bird identification skills. This is a free event suitable for children over seven years and dogs on leads. Booking is not necessary. For full details visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/544a4804-784e-424c-8beb-6222e765273f/pages/details , email: anne.cauwood@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 529 0909.

Winners of the festive double value prizes in Whitburn Parish Church’s December 100 Club draw are: E Turrell, G Massey and S Thompson. Subscriptions for this year are now due and in order to facilitate full collection, January’s draw will be postponed until the end of February. Contact John Shield on 07544 908838 to renew or join. All proceeds go towards church upkeep and funds.

Whitburn Library is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays with regular activities including Baby Bounce on Monday mornings and Storytots on Tuesday afternoons, recommencing this week. Other facilities available at the library are five public computers (with support available from staff but no wi-fi), photocopying, language courses, audiobooks and faxing. For more information, call 529 3412.

Facilities and classes at the Barnes Institute are back to normal this week including coffee mornings on Monday and Wednesday, 10am to noon. Places are available in a new evening Pilates class starting on Tuesday, January 17, in the upstairs hall, led by qualified Physiotherapist Kelly Smith. For more information, email Kelly on kellysmithphysio@gmail.com .

Personal trainer Reece Chow holds regular daily sessions in the Barnes Institute gym. If you are interested in his expert exercise programmes, contact him for more details on 07817 587471.