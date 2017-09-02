Which famous faces are set to turn out for Bradley Lowery charity football match?

A host of stars from the worlds of sport and entertainment are preparing to take to the pitch in memory of heroic Bradley Lowery this weekend.

A charity football match to raise money for the youngster’s foundation takes place at Everton’s Goodison Park ground on Sunday afternoon.

Boxer Tony Bellew. Pic by PA.

Bradley’s Blues, managed by world champion boxer Tony Bellew, will take on The Lowery Legends, led by Katie Price who will be assisted by former Liverpool manager Roy Evans.

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid as well as ex-Black Cats players Don Hutchison, Michael Gray and Alex Rae are all set to be involved in the day.

Singer-songwriter Olly Murs, Hollywood actor Stephen Graham, X-Factor winner turned Coronation Street star Shayne Ward and Steps star and boyhood Evertonian, Lee Latchford-Evans will play for Bradley’s Blues.

Reality TV star Calum Best, F2 Freestyler Jeremy Lynch, Towie star James ‘Arg’ Argent, TV personality Dan Osborne and Union J’s Josh Cuthbert meanwhile will turn out for The Lowery Legends.

Katie Price. Pic by PA.

Six-year-old Bradley captured the hearts of the world during his brave fight against childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

The Blackhall Colliery boy was mascot for his beloved Sunderland AFC when Everton played the Black Cats last September, with the Merseyside club pledging £200,000 to Bradley’s appeal.

Since his tragic death in July, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has become a registered charity after being set up by Bradley’s loving parents Carl and Gemma.

It aims to help children battling serious illnesses.

Former Sunderland boss Peter Reid

Former Sunderland midfielder Don, who also played for Everton, said: “I’ve been privileged to play for both sides and I couldn’t think of two better sets of fans to play in front of, for young Bradley.

“In an era where football players are superstars, Young Bradley is and always will be a giant.”

The game is being put on with the assistance of celebrity football organisers Sellebrity Soceer, with the Everton in the Community organisation also set to benefit.

Interest in the fixture has soared in recent weeks which has led to club officials releasing seats in Everton’s Howard Kendall Lower Gwladys Street stand to cope with the increased demand.

Tickets for the game, which kicks off at 3pm, are still available and are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s.

They can be bought online at www.evertonfc.com/bradley or over the phone on 0151 556 1878.

Alternatively, they can also be bought from Goodison Road ticket office or the club’s Liverpool city centre ticket facility in Everton Two.