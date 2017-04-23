Which famous Australian landmark has been given an SAFC makeover?

The red-and-white stripes of Sunderland AFC have been adorned by a famous Australian statue.

A Black Cats shirt has been put on Eliza, which stands in Matilday Bay on the Swan River in the city of Perth.

A Sunderland fan poses with Eliza.

Sculpted by artist Tony Jones and unveiled in 2007, at 2.2 metres tall Eliza stands well above the height of the average women.

It has often been used for pranks and was once dressed in a Santa Claus outfit.

A Sunderland fan sent in these snaps of the statue, taken a fair distance away on the shore.

He said: "In Perth Australia there is a famous statue that has a tradition of being dressed in sports teams colours.

"It's usually before a big game and rival teams will try to get their colours on it before a big event.

"It can change numerous times during the night before a big event such as a rowing regatta or a football match between Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles.

"It has to be done at night as technically it's not legal but it's a tradition in Perth.

"She finally sported a Sunderland shirt this morning after I got out of bed early.

"The pictures are not the best as the statue is about 30 metres out of the river and it was twilight when the photos were taken."