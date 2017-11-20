When is the X Factor 2017 live final?

Have your say

If you're looking for an indicator that Christmas is on the way, this is it.

After thousands of auditions, a six-chair challenge and a tense judges' houses round, we've got just over a week to wait until we meet this year's X Factor winner.

Ten of this year's 16 finalists have already been eliminated from the live shows - bringing this year's finale to our TVs sooner than usual.

The show's final episodes of the series usually air just a week or two before Christmas, in a bid for the winning act to secure the Christmas No 1.

Presented by Dermot O'Leary at London's Excel Centre, this year's final will take place on the weekend of Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3.

Who are you rooting for?