When and what is Stir-up Sunday 2017?

Christmas seems to have started weeks ago, at least as far as shops and businesses are concerned.

But the traditional count down to the festive season falls this weekend on Stir-up Sunday - November 26.

The tradition goes back to Victorian times, and the date is always the last Sunday before Advent Sunday.

It gets its name from the opening words of the collect for the day from the Book of Common Prayer for this day, which were: "Stir up, we beseech thee, O Lord".

So the tradition became that this should be the day to stir the Christmas pudding, which is made well ahead of Christmas to give it time to mature.

Traditions relating to the day include:

The pudding should be stirred by each member of the family, each of them making a wish as they do so.

Delia Smith told viewers of her Delia Smith's Christmas series that in her family, it was tradition to go from youngest to eldest when stirring the pudding.

Many chronicles of traditions refer to the pudding being stirred from East to West in honour of the wise men who traveled from the East to visit Jesus.

There should be 13 ingredients in pudding to represent Jesus and his disciples.

The garnish of holly when the pudding comes to be served is said to represent the crown of thorns.

(It should perhaps be borne in mind that holly berries are poisonous, so artificial holly is best used if you're engaging in this tradition)

Adding coins and other charms to the pudding was said to bring good luck - but is perhaps another tradition to be wary of on safety grounds!

If you got the coin in your portion of pudding, it was said to bring said to bring luck

The traditional lucky charms were a silver coin for wealth, a wishbone for luck, a thimble for thrift, a ring for marriage, and an anchor for safe harbour.