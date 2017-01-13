What you had to say about brave Bradley Lowery’s Disneyland trip

These fantastic pictures of brave Bradley Lowery’s dream trip to Disneyland Paris really touched the hearts of readers.

The Blackhall five-year-old, who is battling neuroblastoma, travelled to the resort with parents Gemma and Carl and brother Kieran.

Bradley Lowery meets Mickey Mouse on his dream trip to Disneyland Paris

Gemma shared the pictures on-line and wrote on the Bradley Lowery’s fight against neuroblastoma Facebook page and thanked The Make a Wish Foundation for its support: “Wow we have had such an amazing time at Euro Disney.

“Bradley has enjoyed himself and loved meeting all the characters. He has been brave and tried all the rides he could get on and we have had plenty of laughs.”

Visitors to our Facebook page shared their delight at the pictures and sent their best wishes to Bradley.

Steven Paxton wrote: “What a smile, even after all he’s been through, he’s still beaming,” while Alison Mccormick said: “I’m so chuffed that this little chap is enjoying his holiday with his family.”

What a smile, even after all he’s been through, he’s still beaming.” Steven Paxton

Margaret Crosbie was impressed with how cheerful Bradley remains despite his illness and ongoing treatment: “Hope you had a great holiday Bradley, you always have a smile on your face xxx,” she wrote, and John Arkley said the youngster’s determination was an inspiration: “When I look at Bradley’s smile...all my worries just vanish...one of the bravest boys I have seen...”

Gloria Wilcock was delighted Bradley had enjoyed himself: “Oh my Darling boy who never stops smiling. So happy that you had a wonderful time xxxx” she said and Fiona Ollett wrote: “Hope Mickey gave u a super cuddle little man and u had a fab time xxxx.”

Dean Angus said the trip was ‘thoroughly deserved,’ while Diane Tucker added: “So happy he has had a nice time at Disney Paris. Bless him,” and Paul Baker said: “How wonderful for him.”

Laura Cave wrote: “Bless him man x.” and Nicola Turner wrote: “God bless him x.”

Gemma and Carl were told before Christmas that Bradley’s cancer is terminal. He is set to undergo antibody and chemotherapy treatment to prolong his life later this month.

The story of his brave struggle has touched people around the world.