What would you tell your teenage self? Here's what Victoria Beckham had to say ...

Victoria Beckham has penned a heartfelt and revealing letter to her teenage self, in which she discloses insecurities over her appearance while advising that she should "learn more about football".

The 42-year-old fashion designer lays bare the struggles she faced as an 18-year-old trying to make it in the entertainment industry.

She wrote: "I know you are struggling right now. You are not the prettiest, or the thinnest, or the best at dancing at the Laine Theatre Arts college.

"You have never properly fitted in, although you are sharing your Surrey school digs with really nice girls. You have bad acne.

"You think the principal has put you at the back of the end-of-year show (in a humiliatingly bright purple Lycra leotard) because you are too plump to go at the front. (This may or may not be true.)"

The former Spice Girl's letter appears in the October issue of Vogue in a feature entitled What I Wish I'd Known.

She also appears on the front cover and in a photoshoot inside the British edition of the fashion magazine.

Beckham also candidly shared advice that she believes may have helped her before her marriage to now-retired footballer David Beckham.

"Learn more about football, especially the offside rule," she added.

The mother-of-four also hinted that she was intoxicated on her first date with the sports star, telling the story of their romantic meeting.

She wrote: "And yes, love at first sight does exist. It will happen to you in the Manchester United players' lounge - although you will get a little drunk, so exact details are hazy."

She joked that, at the time of their meeting, she is "the famous one" and her date will "ask for your number".

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 1999 after dating for two years, at the height of her fame as a pop star with the Spice Girls and while he was a player at Manchester United.

The Beckhams have four children together - sons Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, and 5-year-old daughter Harper.