What will the weather be like now Storm Aileen has passed over the North East?

Aileen turned out to be something of a storm in a teacup, with no major incidents or damage reported - and only limited delays on the roads.

The Met Office had issued yellow warnings of likely heavy winds last night and early this morning as Storm Aileen hit the North East.

The Highways Agency also issued amber warnings for the region's roads as winds of up to 65mph looked set to cause disruption, with stretches of the A19 and A1(M) expected to be hazardous.

But despite some delays and lane closures early this morning, the North East escaped relatively unscathed.

And while the barbecue weather isn't on the cards, the conditions look set to be more tranquil for the rest of the week.

Sunshine is already peeking through the clouds this morning as rain and winds quickly cleared to the east.

All parts of the region are expected to see sunshine. But it will stay cool and breezy for most of the day - and heavy, blustery showers with hail and thunder are likely.

The maximum temperature today is expected to be 14 °C.

Tonight may see showers become longer spells of rain in the evening, becoming drier in the early hours.

The Met Office forecast reads: "Thursday is set to be another day of sunshine and showers with a cool north-westerly wind. The showers perhaps less frequent than Wednesday, though still likely to be heavy at times. Maximum temperature 15 °C."

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is for sunshine and scattered showers each day, sometimes heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Winds gradually easing but temperatures still on the cool side.