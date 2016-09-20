What we can expect from Sunderland on Film Take 2

Some of Sunderland's most magical moments are to be relived on the silver screen - and organisers have now released a taster of what we can expect.

Audiences were wowed earlier this year when the North East Film Archive opened its treasure chest to reveal amazing footage from more than a century of Sunderand's past.

Now a second volume of film memories has been pieced together and is ready to be screened as part of the Sunderland Literature and Creative Writing Festival.

It features footage of Sunderland's 1973 FA Cup team's triumphant homecoming, as well as clips showing Wearside at play, and at work in shipyards and factories.

John Kelly, the senior councillor responsible for culture in the city, said: "As Sunderland looks to the future with a bid for City of Culture, we can take a look at our past with this second volume of film memories.

"Last year’s premiere was a very, very popular event and it sold-out quickly. We have two screenings this year for Sunderland on Film Take 2 and we hope people can join us at the Exchange for this look at all our yesterdays.

"The screenings are a great way to start this year’s festival and we’ve worked closely with many others for a very entertaining and diverse programme of events.

The literature festival runs from the end of September to the end of October, featuring dozens of talks, workshops, readings or hands-on events - and most are free.

Sunderland on Film Take 2, which runs for 90 minutes, premieres at the historic Quayside Exchange in High Street East on Friday 30 September at 2.30 and 6.30pm.

Tickets for Sunderland on Film Take 2 are £6 and available from the City Library in Fawcett Street, or from www.ticketsource.co.uk

A DVD with highlights from the two films will be on sale at the launch. Priced at £12.99, proceeds help support the festival.