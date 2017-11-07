What North-East train services are affected by Wednesday's rail strike?

Rail passengers face further disruption on Wednesday during the latest in a series of strikes by train staff.

Here's the key information you need to know while preparing your journey.

Northern expects to be running two-thirds of its services on Wednesday.

What trains are affected by Wednesday's strike?

Northern, which runs trains between Newcastle and Middlesbrough, is running a revised timetable on Wednesday owing to the latest one-day strike involving parent company Arriva Trains North. Stations affected include Sunderland, Seaham, Hartlepool, Seaton Carew and Billingham.

Are other trains using these stations affected?

No. So Grand Central, Virgin North East and Metro services should run as normal. If you are boarding trains further south, however, be aware that Southern, South Western Railway, Merseyrail and Greater Anglia trains are also affected by the dispute.

How many Northern trains will operate in either direction?

Eight trains will operate in either direction between Newcastle and Middlesbrough. The first heading south leaves Newcastle at 7.30am while the first heading north leaves Middlesbrough at 6.55am. At the end of the day, the last service heading south leaves Newcastle at 5.30pm while the last heading north from Middlesbrough leaves at 5.33pm.

What is the strike about?

Arguments over staff and passenger safety. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) fears Arriva Rail North's modernisation programme will result in the loss of 1,200 guard roles and leave both drivers and passengers isolated. On the other hand, Northern insists the changes will help "maintain high safety standards, deliver faster and more frequent services, more space, better stations, and staff will be more visible and available than ever before".

How can I find out more details about what trains are running or not?

Full details of Northern's emergency timetable are available here or by telephoning 0800 200 6060. National Rail Enquiries can be reached via www.nationalrail.co.uk or by telephoning 03457 484950.