Well-wishers send their love to brave Bradley Lowery

Well-wishers took to social media to send their thoughts to brave Bradley Lowery after mum Gemma revealed he was too ill to lead out his beloved Sunderland.

The Blackhall youngster, who is battling brain cancer neuroblastoma, was due to be the team’s mascot when they took on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night.

Brave Bradley Lowery with player Jermain Defoe

But Gemma shared a post on the Bradley Lowery’s Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page, explaining Bradley was in too much pain to attend the match and that doctors feared it could be a sign that the cancer could be progressing: “Bradley is not good.

“He has been in horrendous pain with his leg to the point he couldn’t move in bed last night.

“We have had him to the hospital and they have give him a x-ray but it didn’t show anything.

“The doctor’s gut feeling is that it is his cancer progressing, but we need to wait and watch for a few days to see what happens.”

Bradley’s story has touched the hearts of people nationwide and across the world and dozens took to our Facebook page to send their best wishes.

Jill Kenny wrote: “Sending lots of love and hugs to Bradley and his family. Thinking of you all and I hope he feels well again soon. Keep battling little soldier xx” while Leigh Dave Richardson said: “Bless him, so sad, breaks my heart how cruel life is sometimes. A night snuggled up with mummy and daddy will do him good. Thoughts are with you all X.”

Steven Brown set aside club rivalries to send his best wishes: “As a Newcastle fan I can speak for all our fans and say our hearts go out to this brave young man and his family. We will all pray for this lovely little lad. God bless you, young Bradley,” while Kayley Wilson-Fasa added: “Poor baby, if anyone needs a break, this little brave man does. Our thoughts are with u and hope bradley is well soon totally xox.”

Vicki Flanagan’s thoughts were with Gemma and Bradley’s dad Carl and brother Kieran: “My heart aches x you are an amazing family x,” she said, while Marc Cawthorn wrote simply: “Thinking of you Bradley. Chin up mate xxx.”

Bradley Lowery (centre) waits for the charity hair cut to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery's fund. Picture by FRANK REID

And Shiralee Allen was thinking of Bradley from the other side of the world: “Sending positive vibes and cyber-hugs from Australia, Bradley <3. May you have a speedy recovery from this set-back.

“Sending lots of love to your parents too. I don’t normally write to these stories, but I first encounted Bradley’s fight when we were visiting the UK nearly 12 months ago.”

Suzanne Kempthorne said: “Thinking of all of you & hoping that Bradley starts to improve soon x come on little man you have lots of fight left in you xx,” while Lesley Harrison added: “Hope you feel better soon Bradley sending you hugs and kisses xxx.”