Weird and wonderful scarecrow competition returns to village

Residents in an East Durham village are set to get creative as an annual scarecrow competition returns.

Organisers say the Easington Village Scarecrow Competition will be bigger and better than ever before.

A Scarecrow Thorpe Road, Easington Village. Picture by FRANK REID

The event allows people in the village who take part to show their individuality.

No scarecrow is the same and it allows villagers to have fun and show their creative sides.

During the week in which the Scarecrow Competition runs, this year from September 3 to September 10, the village becomes a spectacle for individuals who are from the village and those who live outside the village, as villagers display their scarecrows for all to see.

There are numerous awards that are handed out to individuals who take part and everyone is thanked for taking part.

Scarecrow in Easington Village. Picture by FRANK REID

Organiser Alice Morton said: “We’re looking forward to celebrating our fifth anniversary with a new cup where residents are being asked to nominate their favourite scarecrow from all five years.

“I can’t believe we’ve got this far and I can’t wait to see what people come up with this year.

“We could not have got this far without the continued supported from both Councillor David Boyes and Councillor Angela Surtees as well as St Mary’s church and the Parish Council.”

For any residents of Easington Village who would like to take part in the competition, entry forms are already available online and paper copies ready can be collected in person at Village News. Entry forms come with a fee of £1.

All scarecrows must be displayed this year by 10am on Saturday, September 9, to be judged, but people are encouraged to display them from September 3 onwards.

The awards fair will be held at St Mary’s Church Hall on Sunday, September 10, from 2pm to 4pm and winners of the competition will be announced at 3pm.

If you don’t want to take part in the competition but would like to be involved, volunteers are needed to help with the awards fair.

For more information please go online or call Alice on 07837035008.